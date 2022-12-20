Travel Chaos As Severe Weather Cancels Flights At Iceland’s Keflavík Airport

by
Travel chaos as severe weather cancels flights at iceland's keflavík airport

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Travel Chaos As Severe Weather Cancels Flights At Iceland’s Keflavík Airport” – below is their description.

Travelers were stuck at Iceland’s Keflavík International Airport after severe winter weather led to the cancellation of flights.

