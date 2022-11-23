NBC News published this video item, entitled “Trans in Texas: A Family’s Sacrifice To Protect Their Son” – below is their description.

Amid a rise of legislation in states across the U.S. aimed at the transgender community, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in February 2022 ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate parents for child abuse if their children are suspected of receiving gender-affirming care. “Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary” peers into the life of a Houston family with a 15-year-old transgender son, as they grapple with making life-altering decisions to protect their child. NBC News YouTube Channel

