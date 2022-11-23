Trans in Texas: A Family’s Sacrifice To Protect Their Son

by
Trans in texas: a family’s sacrifice to protect their son

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Trans in Texas: A Family’s Sacrifice To Protect Their Son” – below is their description.

Amid a rise of legislation in states across the U.S. aimed at the transgender community, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in February 2022 ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate parents for child abuse if their children are suspected of receiving gender-affirming care. “Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary” peers into the life of a Houston family with a 15-year-old transgender son, as they grapple with making life-altering decisions to protect their child.

NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Recent from NBC News:

#Grandma And Stranger She Texted Will Spend Their 7th #Thanksgiving Together

Category: Media, News

Officials Obtain Arrest Warrant In Death Of 25-Year-Old Shanquella Robinson

Category: News

Spain, Brazil Appears To Be Early World Cup Favorites

Category: News

In This Story: Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is an American multinational medical devices and health care company with headquarters in Abbott Park, Illinois, United States.

3 Recent Items: Abbott Laboratories

Quinta Brunson and Oprah “Love Being Underdogs” | OWN Spotlight | OWN

Category: Entertainment

Tyler James Williams Jokes ‘Abbott Elementary’ Students Are ‘Like Herding Cats’

Category: Entertainment

The Beauty In Mockumentaries | OWN Spotlight | OWN

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Houston

Houston is a large metropolis in Texas, extending to Galveston Bay. It’s closely linked with the Space Center Houston, the coastal visitor center at NASA’s astronaut training and flight control complex. The city’s relatively compact Downtown includes the Theater District, home to the renowned Houston Grand Opera, and the Historic District, with 19th-century architecture and upscale restaurants.

2 Recent Items: Houston

I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY Clip – The Star-Spangled Banner

Category: Film

Native American Heritage Month | From the Houston ABC Station ABC13 KTRK

Category: Television

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

#Grandma And Stranger She Texted Will Spend Their 7th #Thanksgiving Together

Category: Media, News

Officials Obtain Arrest Warrant In Death Of 25-Year-Old Shanquella Robinson

Category: News

In This Story: Texas

Texas is a state in the South Central region of the United States. At 268,596 square miles, and with more than 29.1 million residents in 2020, it is the second-largest U.S. state by both area and population.

2 Recent Items: Texas

College Football Week 13: No. 5 LSU vs Texas A&M GAME PREVIEW | CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

Former Texas A&M WR Christian Kirk on State of Program & MORE [FULL INTERVIEW] | CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.