GBNews published this video item, entitled “Train strikes are an ‘English problem now’ as Wales and Scotland settle says Alan Jones” – below is their description.

'They have already settled in Wales, they have already settled in Scotland, this is very much now, an English problem.' Industrial correspondent for the Press Association, Alan Jones, reacts to trains drivers at 15 rail companies announcing strike action for the 5th January. Industrial correspondent for the Press Association, Alan Jones,

