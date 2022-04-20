Train Operators Help Evacuate Millions Of Ukrainians To Safety

by

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Train Operators Help Evacuate Millions Of Ukrainians To Safety” – below is their description.

Railways are one of Ukraine’s lifelines in the war, helping millions of people escape the violence. NBC global correspondent Raf Sanchez spoke to some attendants about what it’s like to keep the trains moving amidst warfare.

NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Recent from NBC News:

Video Shows Mike Tyson Punching Passenger Aboard Flight

Category: News

Putin Declares Victory In Mariupol

Category: News

Uber Driver Turns In Man Who Bragged About Storming Capitol On Jan. 6

Category: News

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

Video Shows Mike Tyson Punching Passenger Aboard Flight

Category: News

Putin Declares Victory In Mariupol

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....