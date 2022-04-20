NBC News published this video item, entitled “Train Operators Help Evacuate Millions Of Ukrainians To Safety” – below is their description.

Railways are one of Ukraine’s lifelines in the war, helping millions of people escape the violence. NBC global correspondent Raf Sanchez spoke to some attendants about what it’s like to keep the trains moving amidst warfare. NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.