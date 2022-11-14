Trailer of CGTN documentary: ‘All Aboard! Southeast Asia’s First High-Speed Railway’

Trailer of cgtn documentary: 'all aboard! Southeast asia's first high-speed railway'

CGTN published this video item, entitled "Trailer of CGTN documentary: 'All Aboard! Southeast Asia's First High-Speed Railway'"

What are the expectations of the local people and officials, and what new breakthroughs have been made in construction technology? Jointly produced by CGTN and Indonesia’s METRO TV, this 30-minute documentary about Southeast Asia’s first high-speed railway will debut on November 16, when Chinese President Xi Jinping’s presence at the G20 Summit will coincide with a trial run of the new line.

About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

In This Story: Indonesia

Indonesia, officially the Republic of Indonesia, is a transcontinental country in Southeast Asia and Oceania, between the Indian and Pacific oceans. It consists of more than seventeen thousand islands, including Sumatra, Java, Borneo, Sulawesi, and New Guinea. Jakarta is the capital.

In This Story: XI Jinping

Xi Jinping has been the President of China since 2013 and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) since 2012.

