CGTN published this video item, entitled “Trailer of CGTN documentary: ‘All Aboard! Southeast Asia’s First High-Speed Railway'” – below is their description.

For more: https://www.cgtn.com/video What are the expectations of the local people and officials, and what new breakthroughs have been made in construction technology? Jointly produced by CGTN and Indonesia’s METRO TV, this 30-minute documentary about Southeast Asia’s first high-speed railway will debut on November 16, when Chinese President Xi Jinping’s presence at the G20 Summit will coincide with a trial run of the new line. CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.