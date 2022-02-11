Trailblazing SpaceX astronaut prepares for International Space Station mission

ABC News’ Gio Benitez speaks with Jessica Watkins, the first Black woman to go on a long duration mission to the International Space Station this spring with SpaceX.

NASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is an independent agency of the U.S. Federal Government responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and space research. NASA was established in 1958, succeeding the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics.

