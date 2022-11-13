CGTN published this video item, entitled “Trailblazer: Transformation on a cliff” – below is their description.

For more:

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-13/Trailblazer-Transformation-on-a-cliff-1eVHB2ZjJPW/index.html

Atulie’er in southwest China is a unique place – a village located on top of a cliff. Its inhabitants used to depend on a vine ladder as their sole link with the outside world. In 2015 it was replaced with a safer steel ladder. Then, thanks to efforts to ensure that the communications infrastructure extended to every village, Atulie’er was connected to the internet. Its story went viral, and locals like Muguo started using live-streaming to sell their local specialties.

CGTN YouTube Channel