Traffickers turn to new and more dangerous ways to smuggle people

by
Traffickers turn to new and more dangerous ways to smuggle people

Sky News published this video item, entitled “Traffickers turn to new and more dangerous ways to smuggle people” – below is their description.

So far this year, around 40,000 people have crossed the Channel, up from 28,526 last year, putting pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Sky’s Europe news editor Sophie Garratt and her team headed to Calais, where they discovered people traffickers are adapting to new methods to evade getting caught.

Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Sky News

Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel and organisation. Sky News is distributed via a radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of Comcast. John Ryley is the head of Sky News, a role he has held since June 2006.

Recent from Sky News:

Autumn Statement: Chancellor says ‘we need good public services’

Category: News

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not seek re-election

Category: News

Is it possible for humans to live forever?

Category: News

In This Story: Rishi Sunak

Rish Sunak is a British Conservative Party MP, who was originally elected as a Member of Parliament in the Richmond (Yorks) constituency in 2015.

His father-in-law is billionaire founder of Indian IT giant, Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy.

Sunak experienced a meteoric rise, first to be selected for the “safest” Conservative seat in the UK, he would later become the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer in under five years.

Brief Biography Here.

7 Recent Items: Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak congratulates Jeremy Hunt for Autumn Statement

Category: News

Can the new UK government stabilise the economy? | Inside Story

Category: Energy, News

Watch again: Rishi Sunak gives speech on G20 summit

Category: News

Rachel Reeves criticises chancellor for not changing non-dom tax rules

Category: News

Rishi Sunak slams Russia for today’s economic crisis in G20 debrief

Category: News

Rishi Sunak addresses Poland missile strike: ‘Blame belongs solely to Russia’

Category: News

Watch in full: Rishi Sunak gives speech on G20 summit in Bali

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.