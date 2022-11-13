Sky News published this video item, entitled “Traffickers turn to new and more dangerous ways to smuggle people” – below is their description.

So far this year, around 40,000 people have crossed the Channel, up from 28,526 last year, putting pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Sky’s Europe news editor Sophie Garratt and her team headed to Calais, where they discovered people traffickers are adapting to new methods to evade getting caught. Sky News YouTube Channel

