CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Tracking the top corporate controversies in 2022 with Wharton School Professor Americus Reed” – below is their description.

Americus Reed, Wharton School of Business professor, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss corporate controversies in 2022, how brands have managed public relations and corporate credibility amid scandals and his expectations for 2023. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.