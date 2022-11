ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Toxic chemicals detected in groundwater next to former Queensland gas project | ABC News” – below is their description.

Toxic chemicals have been detected as part of groundwater monitoring on property next to the former Linc Energy gas project on Queensland’s Darling Downs. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.