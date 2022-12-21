Tourism delivered $2. 6 billion to northern territory economy in 2022 | abc news

In This Story: Northern Territory

The Northern Territory (aka NT) is a vast federal territory in Australia famed for its Outback desert landscapes. In the arid Red Centre lie the iconic sandstone monolith Uluru (Ayers Rock), the red-rock domes of Kata Tjuta and the sculpted cliffs of Kings Canyon in Watarrka National Park.

Alice Springs is the gateway town to the Red Centre desert.

The NT covers 1,349,129 square kilometres (520,902 sq mi). It is sparsely populated, with a population of only 245,353.

The economy is based largely on mining and petroleum, which during 2018–2019 contributed 23% of the gross state product, or $5.68 billion, accounting for 92.4% of exports.

The capital and largest city is Darwin. The population is concentrated in coastal regions and along the Stuart Highway.

