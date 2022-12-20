Tory MP tells tortured campaigner to ‘go back to Bahrain’

Tory mp tells tortured campaigner to 'go back to bahrain'

The Independent published this video item, entitled “Tory MP tells tortured campaigner to ‘go back to Bahrain'” – below is their description.

A campaigner who says he was tortured in Bahrain has made a complaint to the Conservative Party after MP Bob Stewart told him to “go back to Bahrain” during a confrontation.

Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, the director of the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy, alleges the comments were racial abuse and has also reported the incident to the police.

