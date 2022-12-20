The Independent published this video item, entitled “Tory MP tells tortured campaigner to ‘go back to Bahrain'” – below is their description.

A campaigner who says he was tortured in Bahrain has made a complaint to the Conservative Party after MP Bob Stewart told him to “go back to Bahrain” during a confrontation.

Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, the director of the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy, alleges the comments were racial abuse and has also reported the incident to the police.

