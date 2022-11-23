Top Story with Tom Llamas – Nov. 22 | NBC News NOW

by
Top story with tom llamas - nov. 22 | nbc news now

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Top Story with Tom Llamas – Nov. 22 | NBC News NOW” – below is their description.

The threat of a “tripledemic” looms across the U.S. as the holidays approach, the driver who struck Los Angeles law enforcement recruits speaks out, the Coast Guard rescues two mariners off the coast of North Carolina, and a powerful earthquake rocks Indonesia killing over 260 people.

NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Recent from NBC News:

At Least A Dozen People Missing In Italian Landslide

Category: News

#Grandma And Stranger She Texted Will Spend Their 7th #Thanksgiving Together

Category: Media, News

Officials Obtain Arrest Warrant In Death Of 25-Year-Old Shanquella Robinson

Category: News

In This Story: Indonesia

Indonesia, officially the Republic of Indonesia, is a transcontinental country in Southeast Asia and Oceania, between the Indian and Pacific oceans. It consists of more than seventeen thousand islands, including Sumatra, Java, Borneo, Sulawesi, and New Guinea. Jakarta is the capital.

2 Recent Items: Indonesia

Five-year-old rescued after three days buried under rubble

Category: News

Indonesia earthquake: Evacuations are a priority, says President Widodo

Category: News

In This Story: Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a sprawling Southern California city and the center of the nation’s film and television industry. Near its iconic Hollywood sign, studios such as Paramount Pictures, Universal and Warner Brothers offer behind-the-scenes tours. On Hollywood Boulevard, TCL Chinese Theatre displays celebrities’ hand- and footprints, the Walk of Fame honors thousands of luminaries and vendors sell maps to stars’ homes. 

2 Recent Items: Los Angeles

Kings @ Sharks 11/25 | NHL Highlights 2022

Category: NHL

2022 Los Angeles Triathlon Pro Am – Race Highlights | Eurosport Triathlon

Category: Sport

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

At Least A Dozen People Missing In Italian Landslide

Category: News

#Grandma And Stranger She Texted Will Spend Their 7th #Thanksgiving Together

Category: Media, News

In This Story: Tom Llamas

Thomas Edward Llamas is an American journalist who was the weekend anchor for World News Tonight on the American Broadcasting Company from 2014 to 2021. Afterward, he left ABC News for rival NBC News, with his last ABC broadcast being on January 31, 2021.

2 Recent Items: Tom Llamas

Top Story with Tom Llamas – Nov. 25 | NBC News NOW

Category: News, Retail

Top Story with Tom Llamas – Nov. 23 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.