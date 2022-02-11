This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.
NBC News published this video item, entitled “Top Story with Tom Llamas – Feb. 10 | NBC News NOW” – below is their description.
Los Angeles gears up for Super Bowl LVI, Russia’s military drills near Ukraine’s border stir up invasion fears, and Lifelong friends have never missed a Super Bowl.
NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.
NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.
Los Angeles is a sprawling Southern California city and the center of the nation’s film and television industry. Near its iconic Hollywood sign, studios such as Paramount Pictures, Universal and Warner Brothers offer behind-the-scenes tours. On Hollywood Boulevard, TCL Chinese Theatre displays celebrities’ hand- and footprints, the Walk of Fame honors thousands of luminaries and vendors sell maps to stars’ homes.
The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.
Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.
Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.
The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.
The Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the National Football League (NFL) – also known as American Football – in the United States. Since 2004, the game has been played on the first Sunday in February. It is the culmination of a regular season that begins in the late summer of the previous year.
The game was created as part of a 1966 merger agreement between the NFL and its rival the American Football League (AFL). The first game was played on January 15, 1967, after both leagues had completed their respective 1966 seasons. After the merger, each league was re-designated as a “conference”, and the game has since been played between the conference champions to determine the NFL’s league champion.
The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers have the most Super Bowl championship titles with six each. The Patriots have the most Super Bowl appearances with 11. The National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC) are tied with 27 Super Bowl wins each.
The Super Bowl is the second-largest day for U.S. food consumption, after Thanksgiving Day. In addition, the Super Bowl has frequently been the most-watched American television broadcast of the year; the seven most-watched broadcasts in American television history are Super Bowls.
In 2015, Super Bowl XLIX became the most-watched American television program in history with an audience of 114.4 million viewers, the fifth time in six years that the game had set a record. The Super Bowl is also among the most-watched sporting events in the world, and is second only to the UEFA Champions League (soccer) final as the most watched annual sporting event worldwide.
Commercial airtime during the Super Bowl broadcast is the most expensive of the year because of the high viewership, leading to companies regularly developing their most expensive advertisements for this broadcast. Watching and discussing the broadcast’s commercials has become a significant aspect of the event. In addition, popular singers and musicians have performed during the event’s pre-game and halftime ceremonies.
Super Bowl 56 will take place on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles–the home of the Chargers and Rams. The NFL adopted a 17-game schedule for 2021/22 which pushes the Super Bowl back by one week and into the middle of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.