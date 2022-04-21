Top Story with Tom Llamas – April 20 | NBC News NOW

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

The battle over masks continues as the DOJ has appealed a federal judge’s ruling that ended the mask mandate on public transportation, a pair of fast-moving wildfires are burning more than 25,000 acres in Arizona, and Ukrainian troops battle for Mariupol as a commander says they likely only have hours left to live.

