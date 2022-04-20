NBC News published this video item, entitled “Top Story with Tom Llamas – April 19 | NBC News NOW” – below is their description.

Major U.S. airlines toss out mask rules following a ruling from a federal judge, the NYPD reportedly identified a person of interest in the death of a Queens mother who was stabbed more than 50 times, and Netflix’s stock plunged after the streaming service revealed it lost subscribers for the first time in a decade. NBC News YouTube Channel

