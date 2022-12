9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Top of 29 degrees in Melbourne, Scorcher for Christmas | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

The weather across Australia is looking generally good, with Melbourne hitting a top of 29 degrees, and Queensland at 26 degrees with the sun shining ahead of Christmas day. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.