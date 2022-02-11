7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Toowoomba locals are being urged to buy homegrown flowers this Valentine’s Day | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Toowoomba locals are being urged to buy homegrown flowers this Valentine’s Day, with a shortage currently affecting the industry.

The pandemic has caused a rise in overseas flower import costs by more than 30%.

“We buy all of our flowers locally or Australian grown, so there is no shortage for us at all.” – Sally Harvey, Blooming Gorgeous.

7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel