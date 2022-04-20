CNN published this video item, entitled “Toobin ‘baffled’ by DOJ statement on travel mask mandate ruling” – below is their description.

CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin reacts to the Justice Department announcing it will appeal a court ruling that struck down the federal government’s mask mandate for travelers, but only if the CDC determines the mandate is still necessary to protect public health. #CNN #News CNN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.