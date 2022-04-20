Toobin ‘baffled’ by DOJ statement on travel mask mandate ruling

by

CNN published this video item, entitled "Toobin 'baffled' by DOJ statement on travel mask mandate ruling"

CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin reacts to the Justice Department announcing it will appeal a court ruling that struck down the federal government’s mask mandate for travelers, but only if the CDC determines the mandate is still necessary to protect public health. #CNN #News

