9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “‘Too early to relax’ for Ukraine after Russian retreat in city of Kherson | 9 News Australia” – below is their description. Ukraine believes it’s “too early to relax” despite the liberation of Kherson, with the city having been left without much needed medicine, food and water. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.