This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “‘Too early to relax’ for Ukraine after Russian retreat in city of Kherson | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.
Ukraine believes it’s “too early to relax” despite the liberation of Kherson, with the city having been left without much needed medicine, food and water.
9 News Australia YouTube Channel
About This Source - 9 News Australia
9 News Australia has delivered breaking news, features and exclusive news from around Australia and the world into homes since 1956. In December 2013, Nine Entertainment listed on the ASX, trading as ASX: NEC.
In November 2020, Nine Entertainment relocated from Willoughby where it had been based for 64 years to North Sydney.
