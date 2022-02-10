Today’s nominations for Greatest Briton are…

In This Story: Kanye West

Kanye Omari West is an American rapper and record producer. West released his debut album The College Dropout in 2004 to critical and commercial success, and founded the record label GOOD Music.

West’s outspoken views and life outside of music have received significant media attention. He has been a frequent source of controversy for his conduct. His Christian faith, as well as his marriage to television personality Kim Kardashian, have also been a source of media attention.

West is one of the world’s best-selling music artists, with more than 140 million records sold worldwide. He has won a total of 21 Grammy Awards, making him one of the most awarded artists of all time.

