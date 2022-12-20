TikTok Trend Using Lana Del Rey Song Slammed As Ageist

NBC News published this video item, entitled “TikTok Trend Using Lana Del Rey Song Slammed As Ageist” – below is their description.

A growing trend on TikTok that compares how celebrities look now with how they looked when they were younger is facing backlash among social media users who are accusing the trend of being ageist. NBC News’ Kalhan Rosenblatt explains how the trend began and how the backlash could impact the social media app. 

