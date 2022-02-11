Tik Talk: Jacob Sartorius says ‘be kind to yourself’ to those with anxiety

by

ABC News published this video item, entitled “Tik Talk: Jacob Sartorius says ‘be kind to yourself’ to those with anxiety” – below is their description.

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with 19-year-old content creator Jacob Sartorius, a TikTok musician, actor and filmmaker, on his career and how he copes with mental health challenges.

ABC News Live Prime, Weekdays at 7EST & 9EST

WATCH the ABC News Live Stream Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_Ma8oQLmSM

SUBSCRIBE to ABC NEWS: https://bit.ly/2vZb6yP

Watch More on http://abcnews.go.com/

LIKE ABC News on FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/abcnews

FOLLOW ABC News on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/abc

#ABCNLPrime #TikTalk #JacobSartorius #MentalHealth #anxiety #music #film

ABC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ABC News

American Broadcasting Company is an American commercial broadcast radio and television network owned by the Disney Media Networks division of The Walt Disney Company.

ABC News is primarily broadcast from the Times Square Studios in New York City.

Recent from ABC News:

The truth about ivermectin

Category: News

UN spokesperson: ‘There’s a real need to bring this military attack to a halt’

Category: News

Ukrainian parliament member: ‘We know that our fight is right’

Category: News

In This Story: TikTok

TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds.

ByteDance first launched Douyin for the Chinese market in September 2016. Later, TikTok was launched in 2017 for iOS and Android in most markets outside of mainland China; however, it only became available worldwide, including the United States, after merging with another Chinese social media service Musical.ly on 2 August 2018.

Download #Ad

3 Recent Items: TikTok

‘Wartok’: TikTok’s role in the information war marred by fake news • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

TikTok impact on children under investigation by state AGs

Category: Business

This dad wakes up at 4am every day, so mom can get 8 hours of sleep

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....