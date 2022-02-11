ABC News published this video item, entitled “Tik Talk: Jacob Sartorius says ‘be kind to yourself’ to those with anxiety” – below is their description.

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with 19-year-old content creator Jacob Sartorius, a TikTok musician, actor and filmmaker, on his career and how he copes with mental health challenges.

