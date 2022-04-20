CGTN published this video item, entitled “Tianzhou-3 docks with Tianhe’s front docking port” – below is their description.

China’s cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-3 separated from the country’s space station core module Tianhe and redocked with the module on Wednesday. Tianzhou-3 detached from the rear docking port of Tianhe at 5:02 a.m. (BJT), moved to the module’s front port and completed a computer-orchestrated rendezvous and docking at 9:06 a.m., according to the China Manned Space Agency. China plans to complete the in-orbit construction of its space station by the end of 2022.

