Tianzhou-3 docks with Tianhe’s front docking port

by

CGTN published this video item, entitled “Tianzhou-3 docks with Tianhe’s front docking port” – below is their description.

For more:

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-04-20/Tianzhou-3-docks-with-Tianhe-s-front-docking-port-19nOa36fSJW/index.html

China’s cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-3 separated from the country’s space station core module Tianhe and redocked with the module on Wednesday. Tianzhou-3 detached from the rear docking port of Tianhe at 5:02 a.m. (BJT), moved to the module’s front port and completed a computer-orchestrated rendezvous and docking at 9:06 a.m., according to the China Manned Space Agency. China plans to complete the in-orbit construction of its space station by the end of 2022.

CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

Recent from CGTN:

Stranded 20-meter sperm whale rescued

Category: News

EU Commission says discussing more Russia sanctions

Category: News

China’s defense minister hails friendship with Mozambique

Category: News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

China’s defense minister hails friendship with Mozambique

Category: News

PM lashed over massive policy failure, Hot air balloon crash lands in Melbourne | 9 News Australia

Category: Manufacturing, News

Russia strikes Mariupol steel plant that has become Ukraine’s stronghold in strategic city

Category: Construction, Logistics, News

Scott Morrison accused of complacency after Solomon Islands signs security deal with China | 7NEWS

Category: News

Shanghai’s makeshift hospitals discharge over 14,000 recovered COVID-19 patients

Category: News

Bert Hofman: China’s Q1 GDP growth of 4.8% better than expected but don’t relax as yet

Category: News

Aid for Global Recovery: How the AIIB Helps

Category: Energy, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....