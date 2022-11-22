NBC News published this video item, entitled “Three Former Georgia Sheriff’s Deputies Arrested In Connection To Beating Of Black Inmate” – below is their description.

Officials announced that three former Georgia sheriff’s deputies were arrested in connection to the September 2022 beating of Black inmate, Jarrett Hobbs. Mason Garrick, 23, Braxton Massey, 21, and Ryan Biegel, 24, were previously fired, have now been taken into custody and charged with battery and violating the oath of office. NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.