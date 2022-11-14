Thousands flee fighting in eastern DR Congo | Al Jazeera Newsfeed

by
Thousands flee fighting in eastern dr congo | al jazeera newsfeed

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Thousands flee fighting in eastern DR Congo | Al Jazeera Newsfeed” – below is their description.

Thousands more people have been fleeing fighting in eastern DR Congo, as elite troops arrive to battle rebels from the M23 group. Here’s what Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb saw on the road to the conflict zone.

