7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Thousands farewell Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold at Queensland Police memorial | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

They were killed, not because of who they were, but the oath they’d only recently taken. Thousands have paid their respects to Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold in one of the largest police funerals in Queensland history, bringing hundreds to tears with heartbreaking eulogies remembering them not only as proud police officers, but wonderful people. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

