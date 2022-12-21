Thousands farewell Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold at Queensland Police memorial | 7NEWS

They were killed, not because of who they were, but the oath they’d only recently taken.

Thousands have paid their respects to Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold in one of the largest police funerals in Queensland history, bringing hundreds to tears with heartbreaking eulogies remembering them not only as proud police officers, but wonderful people.

