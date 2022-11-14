NBC News published this video item, entitled “This Morning’s Top Headlines – Nov. 14” – below is their description.
Two wins in Nevada and Arizona secure Democratic Party control of the Senate, three people are dead after a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia and President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit.NBC News YouTube Channel
