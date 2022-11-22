CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “This is the worst fixed-income year in the history of bonds, says JP Morgan’s Phil Camporeale” – below is their description.

Liz Ann Sonders, Charles Schwab chief investment strategist, and Phil Camporeale, JPMorgan Asset Management portfolio manager, join ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss assessing the terminal rate, fixed income versus equities, and financial conditions in 2023. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

