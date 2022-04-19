This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “This is just the start of what we need to do in Ukraine, says retired four-star general” – below is their description.
Retired four-star Air Force General Phil Breedlove, former supreme allied commander of NATO, joins ‘The News with Shepard Smith’ to discuss Putin’s latest offensive in eastern Ukraine and what the U.S. and its allies need to do to help arm the country.
CNBC Television YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - CNBC Television
CNBC is an American pay television business news channel, which primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.
As of February 2015, CNBC is available to approximately 93,623,000 pay television households (80.4% of households with television) in the United States.
Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.