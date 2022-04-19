This is just the start of what we need to do in Ukraine, says retired four-star general

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “This is just the start of what we need to do in Ukraine, says retired four-star general” – below is their description.

Retired four-star Air Force General Phil Breedlove, former supreme allied commander of NATO, joins ‘The News with Shepard Smith’ to discuss Putin’s latest offensive in eastern Ukraine and what the U.S. and its allies need to do to help arm the country.

CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CNBC Television

CNBC is an American pay television business news channel, which primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.

As of February 2015, CNBC is available to approximately 93,623,000 pay television households (80.4% of households with television) in the United States.

Recent from CNBC Television:

The Alabama store where lost luggage goes

Category: News

Spam texts now outpace spam calls

Category: News

Music NFT service Royal sees $1 million in fan interest, says CEO and DJ Justin Blau

Category: News

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

ABC News Prime: Confusion over mask mandate end; Signs of new Russian offensive; Jane Goodall intv.

Category: News

Fear In Mariupol As Russia Begins Offensive In Donbas Region

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....