CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “This is just the start of what we need to do in Ukraine, says retired four-star general” – below is their description. Retired four-star Air Force General Phil Breedlove, former supreme allied commander of NATO, joins ‘The News with Shepard Smith’ to discuss Putin’s latest offensive in eastern Ukraine and what the U.S. and its allies need to do to help arm the country. CNBC Television YouTube Channel Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.