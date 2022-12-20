This ‘government coercion should shock and terrify all of us,’ tech lawyer warns

This 'government coercion should shock and terrify all of us,' tech lawyer warns

Netchoice Vice President and General Counsel Carl Szabo discusses files revealing Twitter executives worked closely with the FBI and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s agreement to be extradited to the U.S.

