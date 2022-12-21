Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

Football Australia CEO James Johnson appeared on Today this morning to discuss the charges and bans laid after last weekend’s shocking pitch invasion during the A-League derby clash between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City.

9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Thirteen charged over A-League pitch invasion | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

Leave a Comment Subscribe in Google News

About This Source - 9 News Australia

9 News Australia has delivered breaking news, features and exclusive news from around Australia and the world into homes since 1956. In December 2013, Nine Entertainment listed on the ASX, trading as ASX: NEC.

In November 2020, Nine Entertainment relocated from Willoughby where it had been based for 64 years to North Sydney.

Recent from 9 News Australia: