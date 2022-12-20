The Independent published this video item, entitled “Thieves caught by police after stealing thousands from Leicester jewellery shop” – below is their description.

Footage shows the moment a gang of armed robbers stole thousands of pounds of jewellery during a broad daylight heist – before being caught by police just minutes later.

Thomas Barney-Jones and Callum Kewmoss, both 32, were captured on CCTV smashing their way into a jewellers in Leicester with a hammer and a pickaxe.

They then made their escape in a stolen car being driven by 48-year-old Eugene Alexander with around £40,000 worth of Indian bangles and a necklace.

Police rushed to the scene at Kohinoor Jewellers at around 2.20pm on March 26 and found the business owner had already identified the getaway car’s registration.

Watch more here at Independent TV https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks

Click here to subscribe to The Independent: https://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-Independent

About The Independent:

Making Change Happen. The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Connect with The Independent:

Check out our full video catalog: https://www.youtube.com/c/theindependent/videos

Videos, daily editorial and more: http://www.theindy.com

Click here to get the best of The Independent daily: https://www.independent.co.uk/newsletters

Like The Independent on Facebook: https://www.fb.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow The Independent on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow The Independent on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Download the iOS & Android app: https://www.independent.co.uk/subscribe/app

Help to support truly independent journalism. Every dollar you contribute will directly fund additional special reports and investigations from a free-thinking, award-winning newsroom you can trust – https://www.independent.co.uk/donations

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content & live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel