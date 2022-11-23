Theresa May: Scottish Nationalists ‘need to end their obsession with breaking’ the UK apart | PMQs

by
Theresa may: scottish nationalists 'need to end their obsession with breaking' the uk apart | pmqs

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Theresa May: Scottish Nationalists ‘need to end their obsession with breaking’ the UK apart | PMQs” – below is their description.

Theresa May says the SNP needs to ‘put the people of Scotland first’ following the UK Supreme Court’s decision against the Scottish Parliament legislating for a second independence referendum.

