Theresa May: Scottish Nationalists 'need to end their obsession with breaking' the UK apart | PMQs

Theresa May says the SNP needs to 'put the people of Scotland first' following the UK Supreme Court's decision against the Scottish Parliament legislating for a second independence referendum.

