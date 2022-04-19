Theresa May says she does not support Rwanda asylum plan

Theresa May has questioned the ‘legality, practicality and efficacy’ of ministers’ plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda amid demands from MPs that the government should disclose the cost of the scheme. The former prime minister, who devised the ‘hostile environment’ policy, warned on Tuesday that the plan to fly those who arrive by unauthorised means to the African country could lead to an increase in the trafficking of women and children.

Theresa May questions ‘legality and practicality’ of Rwanda asylum plan

