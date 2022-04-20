GBNews published this video item, entitled “Theresa May says she cannot support Priti Patel’s Rwanda migrants policy | Headliners react” – below is their description.

‘I don’t think it’s a sincere plan and I don’t think it’s workable.’ ‘I think it’s awful and it’s racist’ The Headliners panel discuss the Telegraph headline – Theresa May: I cannot support Priti Patel’s Rwanda migrants policy. Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.