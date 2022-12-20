CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “There’s more opportunity now in fixed income than equity markets, says WealthWise’s Loreen Gilbert” – below is their description.

Loreen Gilbert, WealthWise Financial CEO, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss investment opportunity in fixed income markets, tracking the Fed rate hike cycle, and industrial value stocks with growth projections. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

