‘There needs to be a safe way for asylum seekers to enter UK’ – Labour

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tells Kay Burley that the government must find the balance between having a “human immigration policy” whilst “controlling the borders.” This comes as the UK and France agree on a new deal on Channel crossings. #skynews #sadiqkhan Sky News YouTube Channel

