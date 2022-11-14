‘There needs to be a safe way for asylum seekers to enter UK’ – Labour

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tells Kay Burley that the government must find the balance between having a “human immigration policy” whilst “controlling the borders.”

This comes as the UK and France agree on a new deal on Channel crossings.

