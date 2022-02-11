Washington Post published this video item, entitled “‘There is no shortage of candidates’: Democratic senators speak about Supreme Court nominees” – below is their description.

Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee spoke about the Supreme Court nomination process following a meeting with President Biden on Feb. 10. Read more: https://wapo.st/3LoFzJ4. Washington Post YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.