The Women of Football: Sudan’s Coach Among Men

by
The women of football: sudan’s coach among men

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “The Women of Football: Sudan’s Coach Among Men” – below is their description.

Fired by drive and sheer determination, Salma Al-Majidi is a woman making football history. The 31-year-old is the first female to coach a men’s football team in Sudan and in the Arab World.

Salma’s love affair with football started as a young teenager when she would watch her brother’s football coach give instructions for hours on end. Back then, women in Sudan were banned from playing football, but Salma could watch – and learn.

Today Salma dreams of leading her team to the country’s first league. In her own words “Perhaps nobody thinks that I will ever be the head coach of a top team but, honestly, my ambition goes beyond those teams … So, anyone who thinks I have a certain limit will hopefully be surprised that one day, Salma went beyond that limit.”

#AJCloseUp features original documentaries that tell unique stories of people around the world.

Check out our other Close Up episodes https://bit.ly/3t0DEDE

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#WomenOfFootball #Football #Sudan #CloseUp #worldcup #documentary #femalecoach #womensrights

Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Al Jazeera English

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-funded broadcaster based in Doha, Qatar, owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network.

Recent from Al Jazeera English:

Building fire in Gaza: reports of at least 21 people killed

Category: News

Ukraine grain export deal extended for four months

Category: News

UK economy: Government to spend less and tax more

Category: Finance, News

In This Story: Sudan

The Sudan, officially the Republic of the Sudan, is a country in Northeast Africa. It is bordered by Egypt to the north, Libya to the northwest, Chad to the west, the Central African Republic to the southwest, South Sudan to the south, Ethiopia to the southeast, Eritrea to the east, and the Red Sea to the northeast.

Sudan’s history goes back to the Pharaonic period. Independence from the British was proclaimed on 1 January 1956.

Islam was Sudan’s state religion and Islamic laws applied from 1983 until 2020 when the country became a secular state. The economy has been described as lower-middle income and relies on oil production. Sudan is a member of the United Nations, the Arab League, African Union, COMESA, Non-Aligned Movement and the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation.

3 Recent Items: Sudan

Service & Sacrifice: Thank you Türkiye | UN Peacekeeping | United Nations

Category: News

Call for unique and specific policing responses to global challenges – Security Council Briefing

Category: News

Uganda: Revitalizing Markets for Host Communities and Refugees | United Nation

Category: Finance, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.