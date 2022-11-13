Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “The Women of Football: Sudan’s Coach Among Men” – below is their description.

Fired by drive and sheer determination, Salma Al-Majidi is a woman making football history. The 31-year-old is the first female to coach a men’s football team in Sudan and in the Arab World.

Salma’s love affair with football started as a young teenager when she would watch her brother’s football coach give instructions for hours on end. Back then, women in Sudan were banned from playing football, but Salma could watch – and learn.

Today Salma dreams of leading her team to the country’s first league. In her own words “Perhaps nobody thinks that I will ever be the head coach of a top team but, honestly, my ambition goes beyond those teams … So, anyone who thinks I have a certain limit will hopefully be surprised that one day, Salma went beyond that limit.”

