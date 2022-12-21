The White House lies to us about the border: Kellyanne Conway

by
The white house lies to us about the border: kellyanne conway

Fox News published this video item, entitled “The White House lies to us about the border: Kellyanne Conway” – below is their description.

Fox News contributors Kellyanne Conway and Jason Chaffetz join a panel to discuss the Biden administration’s approach to the border crisis and Vice President Kamala Harris’ response on social media platforms on ‘Hannity.’ #foxnews #hannity

Fox News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Fox News

Fox News is an American multinational conservative cable news television channel. It is owned by Fox News Media, which itself is owned by the Fox Corporation. The channel broadcasts primarily from studios at 1211 Avenue of the Americas in New York City.

Recent from Fox News:

Chris Swecker: ‘Hard to believe’ this was his first kill

Category: News

African reporter that frequently spars with Karine Jean-Pierre speaks out #shorts #shortsvideo

Category: News

Biden is no longer ‘deterring’ China: China expert

Category: News

In This Story: Kamala Harris

 

Kamala Devi Harris is an American politician and attorney who has served as the junior United States senator from California since 2017. She is the Democratic vice presidential nominee for the 2020 election.

Books #Ad

2 Recent Items: Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris clearly has no character: Lisa Boothe #shorts #shortsvideo #shortsfeed

Category: News

Op-ed says Kamala Harris had a ‘most excellent year’

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.