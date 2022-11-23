GBNews published this video item, entitled “‘The very idea the UK is a voluntary union of nation is now dead and buried’ | Ian Blackford” – below is their description.

‘The PM has every right to oppose independence. He has no right to deny democracy to the people of Scotland.’ Ian Blackford and Rishi Sunak clash following the UK Supreme Court ruling Scottish Parliament doesn’t have the power to legislate for a second independence referendum. Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.