‘The very idea the UK is a voluntary union of nation is now dead and buried’ | Ian Blackford

by
'the very idea the uk is a voluntary union of nation is now dead and buried' | ian blackford

GBNews published this video item, entitled “‘The very idea the UK is a voluntary union of nation is now dead and buried’ | Ian Blackford” – below is their description.

‘The PM has every right to oppose independence. He has no right to deny democracy to the people of Scotland.’

Ian Blackford and Rishi Sunak clash following the UK Supreme Court ruling Scottish Parliament doesn’t have the power to legislate for a second independence referendum.

In This Story: Rishi Sunak

Rish Sunak is a British Conservative Party MP, who was originally elected as a Member of Parliament in the Richmond (Yorks) constituency in 2015.

His father-in-law is billionaire founder of Indian IT giant, Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy.

Sunak experienced a meteoric rise, first to be selected for the “safest” Conservative seat in the UK, he would later become the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer in under five years.

In This Story: Scotland

Scotland is a country in Western Europe which forms part of the United Kingdom. Its government was joined with that of England’s through the 1707 Acts of Union. A devolved government now administers many of the affairs of the country, though ultimate authority still resides with Westminster. Scotland has a distinct legal system and national sporting associations. 5.2 million people live in Scotland and the largest city in the country is Glasgow, though the capital is Edinburgh where the government sits at the Scottish Parliament opposite Holyrood Palace.

In This Story: UK Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is the final court of appeal in the United Kingdom for civil cases, and for criminal cases from England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It hears cases of the greatest public or constitutional importance affecting the whole population, including disputes relating to devolution.

