Channel 4 News published this video item, entitled “The Ukrainian refugees facing homelessness at Christmas” – below is their description.

An increasing number of Ukrainian families in the UK may find themselves homeless this Christmas, the government’s been warned.

Over a hundred thousand Ukrainians arrived via the government’s refugee scheme – which requires a UK sponsor to provide accommodation for six months.

With six months having passed in many cases, there’s already been a huge increase in Ukrainians who’ve found themselves with nowhere to live.

Channel 4 News YouTube Channel