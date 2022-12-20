The Ukrainian refugees facing homelessness at Christmas

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

The ukrainian refugees facing homelessness at christmas

Channel 4 News published this video item, entitled “The Ukrainian refugees facing homelessness at Christmas” – below is their description.

An increasing number of Ukrainian families in the UK may find themselves homeless this Christmas, the government’s been warned.

Over a hundred thousand Ukrainians arrived via the government’s refugee scheme – which requires a UK sponsor to provide accommodation for six months.

With six months having passed in many cases, there’s already been a huge increase in Ukrainians who’ve found themselves with nowhere to live.

Channel 4 News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Channel 4 News

Channel 4 News is the news programme from UK Channel 4 television. Channel 4 is a British public-service free-to-air television network headquartered in Leeds, United Kingdom. The channel was established in 1982 to provide a fourth television service to the United Kingdom in addition to the licence-funded BBC One and BBC Two, and the single commercial broadcasting network ITV.

Recent from Channel 4 News:

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95

Category: News

Andrew Tate detained in connection with human trafficking and rape investigation

Category: News

Dame Vivienne Westwood: Fashion icon dies aged 81

Category: News

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Ukraine war, a new monarch and three PMs: 2022 in review

Category: News

Explosions rock Kyiv on New Year’s Eve | Ukraine war

Category: Agriculture, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.