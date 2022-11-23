CGTN published this video item, entitled “The U.S., its own champion and vindicator” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-23/-The-U-S-its-own-champion-and-vindicator–1fbMw7VMqic/index.html “Democracy,” “liberty” and “human rights” are America’s self-assigned core values. Beneath them lie torture, child labor, inequality, wars and countless human lives. Though claiming itself to be the champion of freedom, independence and human rights, America is, in essence, the champion and vindicator of its own misdeeds. CGTN YouTube Channel

