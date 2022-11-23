The U.S., its own champion and vindicator

by
The u. S. , its own champion and vindicator

CGTN published this video item, entitled “The U.S., its own champion and vindicator” – below is their description.

For more:

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-23/-The-U-S-its-own-champion-and-vindicator–1fbMw7VMqic/index.html

“Democracy,” “liberty” and “human rights” are America’s self-assigned core values. Beneath them lie torture, child labor, inequality, wars and countless human lives. Though claiming itself to be the champion of freedom, independence and human rights, America is, in essence, the champion and vindicator of its own misdeeds.

CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

Recent from CGTN:

Abu Dhabi welcomes world’s first large dynamic positioning shallow-water special exploration vessel

Category: Energy, News, Oil & Gas

China pursuing green designs to fight global warming

Category: Construction, Energy, News, Renewable Energy

China completes first in-orbit test of space fuel batteries

Category: Construction, Energy, News

In This Story: Freedom

5 Recent Items: Freedom

Global National: Nov. 25, 2022 | Trudeau defends invoking Emergencies Act to end “Freedom Convoy”

Category: Healthcare, News

Iran soccer fans protest outside World Cup stadium in Qatar: “This is about human rights”

Category: News

Emergencies Act inquiry: Trudeau testifies on government response to ‘Freedom Convoy’ | LIVE

Category: Legal, News

Unbiased information never looked so good – Fashion for free minds

Category: Media, News

First refugee arrivals from Nauru say freedom bittersweet

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.