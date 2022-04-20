GBNews published this video item, entitled “The Times: In the event of Armageddon, desperately seek kelp. | Headliners react” – below is their description.

'All riots are bread riots ultimately. It's food shortages that kick things off.' The Headliners react to the story from The Times: In the event of Armageddon, desperately seek kelp.

