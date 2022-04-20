This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
Sky News published this video item, entitled “The Take with Sophy Ridge: We should focus on ‘cost of living’ rather than partygate” – below is their description.
Former cabinet minister Robert Jenrick says the Government should be focussing on “the cost of living” and the “war in Ukraine” rather than partygate.
About This Source - Sky News
Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel and organisation. Sky News is distributed via a radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of Comcast. John Ryley is the head of Sky News, a role he has held since June 2006.
Robert Edward Jenrick is a senior British Conservative Party politician serving as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government from 2019 until 2021. He has served as Member of Parliament for Newark since 2014, a seat he won at a by-election amid some controversy over Conservative electoral activity involving “Road Trip 2015” campaigners, who were bussed into the constituency.
Sophy Arabella Ridge is an English broadcast journalist. She worked as a journalist at the tabloid newspaper News of the World. Ridge then worked as a political correspondent for Sky News where she has presented Sophy Ridge on Sunday since 2017.
Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.