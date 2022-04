Sky News published this video item, entitled “The Take with Sophy Ridge: ‘We can’t function as a country if PM doesn’t tell the truth’ – Labour” – below is their description.

Labour’s Lisa Nandy has told Sky News that Boris Johnson should resign over partygate as the country “cannot function” if the Prime Minister is “not telling the truth”. Sky News YouTube Channel

