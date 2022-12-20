CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “The streaming wars winner will not be the one that spends the most, says Chris McCarthy” – below is their description.

Chris McCarthy, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios president and CEO, joins CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the company’s streaming strategy and upcoming content. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.