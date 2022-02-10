The Science Behind Craving Sweets | Nightly News: Kids Edition

by

NBC News published this video item, entitled “The Science Behind Craving Sweets | Nightly News: Kids Edition” – below is their description.

18-year-old freestyle skier Eileen Gu captures gold in a big way – we share her story. We head to Florida for a look at one of our favorite breakfast drinks and why it may be missing from your fridge at home. Sweet tooth: Why do we often times crave something sweet? Dr. John Torres explains the science behind these cravings. Inspiring Kids: Meet the 8-year-old author who’s now a library sensation!

NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Recent from NBC News:

Top Story with Tom Llamas – Mar. 2 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

Primary Season Gets Underway Starting In Texas

Category: News

NOW Tonight with Joshua Johnson – Mar. 2 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

In This Story: Florida

Florida is the southeasternmost U.S. state, with the Atlantic on one side and the Gulf of Mexico on the other. It has hundreds of miles of beaches. The city of Miami is known for its Latin-American cultural influences and notable arts scene, as well as its nightlife, especially in upscale South Beach. Orlando is famed for theme parks, including Walt Disney World.

2 Recent Items: Florida

Watch: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Scolds Students For Wearing Masks

Category: News

Tony Finau’s breakthrough and Will Zalatoris’ emergence | The CUT | PGA TOUR Originals

Category: Golf

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

Top Story with Tom Llamas – Mar. 2 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

Primary Season Gets Underway Starting In Texas

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....