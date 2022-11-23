7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “The public gets its first look at Melbourne Zoo’s jumbo baby | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Melbourne Zoo’s new star attraction has made her public debut after spending a few quiet days bonding with her mother out of the spotlight. The baby elephant was born a week ago, and is sure to be a big hit with crowds. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

