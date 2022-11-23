The public gets its first look at Melbourne Zoo’s jumbo baby | 7NEWS

by
The public gets its first look at melbourne zoo's jumbo baby | 7news

7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “The public gets its first look at Melbourne Zoo’s jumbo baby | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Melbourne Zoo’s new star attraction has made her public debut after spending a few quiet days bonding with her mother out of the spotlight. The baby elephant was born a week ago, and is sure to be a big hit with crowds.

7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - 7NEWS Australia

Seven News is the television news service of the Seven Network and, as of 2016, the highest-rating in Australia. The news service draws upon overseas channels for select international coverage. The network’s Director of News and Current Affairs is Craig McPherson.

Recent from 7NEWS Australia:

Daniel Andrews and Labor win 2022 Victoria state election – FULL winning speech | 7NEWS

Category: Manufacturing, News

Victoria Liberal leader Matthew Guy concession speech | 7NEWS

Category: News

Daniel Andrews and Labor win 2022 Victoria state election | 7NEWS

Category: Manufacturing, News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Wales 34 – 39 Australia | Australia complete Impressive comeback! | Autumn Nations Cup Highlights

Category: Sport

Watch again: Football fans gather in Paris bar to watch France vs Denmark at Qatar World Cup

Category: News

Top 3 Female Entrepreneur Pitches | Shark Tank AUS

Category: Legal, Television

Live: Football fans gather in Paris bar to watch France vs Denmark at Qatar World Cup

Category: News

Kawamura Round 3 Highlights | 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

Category: Golf

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ victory speech in full | ABC News

Category: News

In This Story: Melbourne

Melbourne is the coastal capital of the southeastern Australian state of Victoria. Population: 4.936 million (2018).

5 Recent Items: Melbourne

Wild crime spree across Melbourne’s north comes to terrifying end | 7NEWS

Category: News

ISIS kingpin returns to Australia, Man arrested in India for suspected murder | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Lleyton Hewitt v David Nalbandian Full Match | Australian Open 2005 Quarterfinal

Category: Australian Open

Melbourne Lord Mayor under fire for telling the world the pandemic was good for Melbourne | 7NEWS

Category: News

Voters in Pakenham discuss their thoughts on the Victorian election | ABC News

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.